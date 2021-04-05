The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has urged pilots, technicians and ground troops of the Nigerian Air Force to remain resolute in the fight against insurgency in the North East and other parts of the country.

Amao made the call while having an Easter lunch with troops of the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He urged them to sustain the fight against insurgents.

He said: “In spite of the sad events of the past few days, this is the time NAF must show strength, determination and remain undeterred than ever before until the entire North East is rid of terrorists and other criminal elements.”

He noted that while a lot had been achieved towards degrading the capacity and capability of the insurgents, more needed to be done to achieve the desired level of peace and security in the region.

Amoo said: “We must continue to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to ensure that peace and security of lives and property are achieved.”

He also spoke on the crashed Alpha Jet on operational duties in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorists on March 31, 2021.