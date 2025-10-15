Ailing Finance Minister Wale Edun makes public appearance at London Art Fair

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has made a public appearance at the 1–54 London Art Fair amid concerns over his health.

A short video that surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday showed the minister visiting the O’DA Art Gallery booth at the event in the company of two other individuals.

The video was posted by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu.

The video was accompanied with a laconic caption: “Minister Wale Edun. Today. Art Gallery.”

Edun’s appearance comes hours after reports emerged that he had travelled to the United Kingdom to receive medical treatment.

He was earlier said to have been receiving care in Nigeria before being flown abroad for further attention.

It was also reported that the minister would be unable to attend the ongoing World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C due to his purported illness.

In his absence, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, is leading Nigeria’s delegation to the global finance meetings, which began on Tuesday, October 14.