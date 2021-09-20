AIICO Insurance unveils new moble app to boost products, services

AIICO Insurance Plc has launched ‘AIICO Express’, a one-stop mobile application for agents to serve customers better and faster to aid easy distribution of its products and services.

This was disclosed in a statement by the firm’s Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu.

AIICO agents can now leverage the power of the mobile apps to conclude multiple transactions on their phones. In addition, the secure app offers them a significant opportunity to carry out their business in a flexible, efficient, and convenient manner.

According to Olalandu, the mobile app was custom-built for the agents and it has numerous features to support their sales efforts. These features include premium calculations, claims processing, transaction monitoring, policy listing, proposal listing, commission calculations and statements, quote generation, among other exciting and value-adding functionalities.

“‘AIICO Express’ was built with the capacity to perform both online and offline functions; a very important feature in a market like ours,” he said.

The statement quoted the MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, as saying while commenting on the launch “The launch of ‘AIICO Express’ is in line with the company’s mission to provide the most compelling customer experience to our fast-growing customer base.

“Our agents are key stakeholders in reaching these customers and penetrating the complex insurance market terrain in Nigeria. As an agile organization, we are confident that our digital transformation roadmap aligns well with the realities of our market.

“‘AIICO Express’ will boost our agent’s capacity to provide seamless service to both new and existing customers.

“Investing in innovative technologies to better serve our customers is part of our mission. We will continue to deploy technologies that will differentiate us as a business that is committed to delivering superior customer experience.”

“AIICO Express is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

“AIICO’s vast agent network, with a footprint across the length and breadth of Nigeria, is a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian insurance industry. This is why more people are signing up yearly for entrepreneurship prospects and taking full advantage of the benefits associated with the leading brand.”