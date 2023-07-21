AIG Zone 2 warns police officers against extrajudicial killing

828 828

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Ali Mohammed, has warned officers and men in the zone, comprising Lagos and Ogun States, against human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

The top police chief gave the warning during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Lagos State.

He also said that unnecessary abuse of powers would not be tolerated under his watch.

Mohammed said that the interaction with the media became necessary because they are partners in progress.

The AIG said that he was posted to Zone 2 to oversee the welfare of Lagos and Ogun residents, stressing that he would do more than mere supervision.

He said: “I will do more than supervision, which I have since started.

“For example, there will be patrols, especially at night, and supervision of officers and men so as to ensure that Lagos and Ogun States are safe and calm.

“As you are all aware too, once Lagos is calm, Nigeria as a whole can be said to be calm.

“I will continue to do the best I can to ensure that officers and men key into the policing principles and policies of the new I-G, Kayode Egbetokun.”

Mohammed said that the number of police checkpoints on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be looked into to avoid unnecessary roadblocks.

He also promised to check the activities of hoodlums operating on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, particularly on the Long Bridge, where construction is ongoing.

The AIG warned suspected cultists, land grabbers and other criminals causing crisis in different communities and highways to relocate or face the consequences.