The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 5, AIG Sholla David, has sued for collaboration from residents in restoring peace and security in the zone.

Sholla stated this in Benin on Sunday while briefing newsmen on the IGP’s directive for the force to reclaim public space across the country and restore peace and security.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that zone 5 comprises Edo and Delta states.

Sholla enjoined law-abiding citizens to support the police and other law enforcement communities to protect them from the criminal elements.

He also called for the understanding and cooperation of the citizens, assuring that the action was geared towards ensuring public order and safety in the states.

The AIG however warned trouble-makers not to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause further breakdown of law and order.

“To this end, I appeal to the law abiding citizens of Edo and Delta states to go about their lawful businesses as the police will do all within their statutory powers to ensure protection of lives and property.

“I also advise parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to eschew crimes and criminality and avoid the temptation of joining criminal elements in perpetuating violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property,” he said.

He appreciated the people of both states for their support during the trying period and solicit more collaboration in policing communities and making Nigeria a peaceful country