AIG orders detention of three officers over alleged N3m extortion

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 6, Calabar, Jonathan Towuru, has ordered the detention and investigation of three police officers for fraudulently extorting N3 million from a member of the public.

The officers attached to the zone were said to have carried out the act while on patrol duty along Ikom-Calabar highway sometime last week.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Zone Public Relations Officer, SP Nelson Okpabi, on Tuesday in Calabar.

Okpabi said that the AIG ordered an investigation into the matter to uncover the facts behind the allegations for an informed disciplinary measure to be taken.

“The crime and criminality zero tolerant AIG promised to ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are taken against the erring officers to serve as deterrence to others.

The zone, which has recently been adjudged to have a very low crime rate, will not tolerate any criminality “amongst officers that are saddled with the responsibility and crime prevention and order maintenance.

“The outcome of the investigation and disciplinary measures including orderly trial and possible prosecution would be made to the public in due course,” he stated.

Okpabi advised members of the public to go about their lawful activities and report erring police officers to supervising authorities without hesitation.