AIG Eboka bows out at 60

The Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 16, Friday Eboka, has officially bowed out of active service.

The Zone 16 Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) comprises Rivers and Bayelsa, with headquarters in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retirement of the AIG was a double celebration as it coincided with his 60th birthday.

Eboka’s retirement celebration, which was held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall at the Government House, Yenagoa, attracted several dignitaries from all walks of life.

In his farewell address, Eboka expressed gratitude to God for enabling him to reach the peak of his career, stating that “I have no regrets whatsoever being who I am today.`

He said his official retirement was on March 15 but that the zone chose to celebrate him on Sunday as he had officially bowed out of service without any stain.

The police chief attributed his successes in the profession to the cooperation of his men and the goodwill he enjoyed from the public.

He thanked the governors and governments of Rivers and Bayelsa for their hospitality and support, urging them to extend same warmth to his successor.

Eboka urged the officers and men of the zone to emulate the good part of him and jettison the bad part.

On her part, AIG Tami Peterside (rtd), Eboka’s course mate, described him as a dedicated professional police officer and a goal getter.

The highlights of the event were the cutting of the birthday/farewell cake and presentation of gifts from Zone 16 and other groups to the retiree.