AIG directs improved visibility, security beef up during Eid El-Fitr

Ahead of the Eid El-Fitr celebration and public holidays, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, AIG Lawan Jimeta, has directed immediate improved visibility and security beef up across the zone.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Benin by DSP Tijani Momoh, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer.

Sone 5 is made up of Edo and Delta States.

Jimeta also directed the Commissioners of Police in both states to ensure proper crowd control and implementation of robust anti-crime prevention and control strategies in their various commands.

He ordered that security be strengthened across the zone before, during and after the Eid El-Fitr celebration to ensure adequate security of lives and properties.

“They are to beef up security in the entire link roads, entry points, major highways, city centres, worship centres, recreational centres, government installation/properties and other strategic locations in the areas,” the AIG said.

He also advised members of the public to cooperate with police officers deployed to traffic control duties to ease traffic congestion in the city centres.

Jimeta warned operatives on “stop and search duties” to be courteous, professional and avoid acts that may bring the Force to repute.

He implored members of the public, especially travellers and other road users, to cooperate with police personnel deployed on the highways and other duty posts across the zone.

While wishing all Muslim faithful and other residents in the zone a happy, peaceful and crime-free Eid El-Fitr celebration, Jimeta enjoined them to be vigilant and security conscious.