AIE honours Rector of YABATECH

The Academic Excellence Initiative has honoured the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, with an Award of Recognition for his outstanding contribution and dedication towards the growth of education in Nigeria.

Executive Director of AEI, Engr. Faheed Olajide, said that the Rector has been a great asset to education in Nigeria.

Olajide said the invaluable input of Abdul, an Engineer, to education in the country cannot be underestimated.

The Rector, who delivered the Keynote Address at the organisation’s 2023 Award Scholar’s Day, spoke extensively on the theme: “Rekindling the Educational System in Nigeria.”

In his response at the presentation of the Award, Dr. Abdul applauded the management of AEI for the award, expressing the college’s partnership with the body as its programmes will complement the focus, aspirations and plans for her students.

AEI programmes and initiatives, the Rector explained, would serve as a platform that the students can explore to add value and develop themselves.

According to him: “YABATECH usually supports clubs or associations that are meant for the positive development of the students.

“And that is what you are engaged in.

“We should create an environment where students can learn and be touched positively for their betterment in future.

“We reiterated this in our matriculation speech that students are not in school only to pass but for their lives to be developed.

“Therefore, they should express themselves, take advantage of the facilities in the College to be able to build their lives beyond the College.”

Abdul hinted that academic activities should be promoted in the institution of learning to distract the attention of students from social vices.

He added: “YABATECH just released a newsflash to discourage students from participating in anti-social behaviours and the Management will not take it lightly with any students caught culpable.

“We should have a cane to discipline those involved in social vices and should have a carrot to encourage those that do not do so.”