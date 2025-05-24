Aide to Governor in Resignation Letter: I won’t follow you to APC

Comrade Edidem Monday Itoro, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Youth Mobilization, has told his boss, Governor Umo Eno, that he would not be defecting with him to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported that Eno, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, had on Thursday told his commissioners and other appointees to defect to the APC with him.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, the governor said this at the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday in Uyo.

He said anyone not willing to defect with him should be ready to leave his cabinet.

In a letter of resignation seen by The Eagle Online, addressed to a Commissioner in Eno’s cabinet, Itoro, who also identified himself as the Digital Youth Mobilizer, said he was not prepared to move with the governor to the APC.

He wrote in Pidgin English:

GOVERNMENT OF AKWA IBOM STATE, NIGERIA

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

Hon. Commissioner,

You don hear the tori wey dey fly up and down say oga wan defect go APC?

Abeg, I no follow. Na PDP I take swear loyalty during my appointment, and na PDP I go follow enter retirement.

You sef don see how dem dey threaten say if you no wan follow go, make you waka? Na marching order wey no get rythm be that.

I no get strength to dey dance Etighi for APC rally when I never chop finish. Even my appointment letter never reach frame before dem dey push person out like borrowed DSTV remote.

I beg, make you help open my office make I carry my office fan, my flask, and that my plastic chair-na my first salary I use buy am.

I no dey do again. I dey go village go open cyber cafe near borehole.

Make dem carry their broom. I still dey hold my umbrella tight.

Yours sincerely,

Comrade Edidem Monday Itoro (Digital Youth Mobilizer)

Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Youth Mobilization

digitalyouthmobilizer@gmail.com.

