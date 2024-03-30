Aide reveals nickname they call President Tinubu + Video

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has revealed the nickname they call President Bola Tinubu in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He revealed this on a Channels Television programme: “Business Global,” on Friday that coincided with Tinubu’s birthday.

Ngelale said he and some other staff of the Presidency call Tinubu “President no sleep” due to how he works compulsively.

During the interview, the presidential spokesperson spoke widely on different projects the Tinubu administration has embarked upon and the ones that would come up later.