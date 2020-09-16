The Special Adviser to Peter Obi on Media, Valentine Obienyem, has debunked as fabrication by those he called “shameless and mindless ingrates” the news circulating on social media claiming that the former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has fallen out with the party and its leaders due to purported mismanagement of campaign funds.

This was contained in a statement made made available to the press on Tuesday.

bienyem noted that two versions of the fake news signed by different persons suggested that the writers were either confused or out of their wits.

He however said one thing was certain: the source of the fake news.

Obienyem said he was always happy each time he saw such a fabrication because it was usually sure evidence that after another round of research and going through the books, they found nothing on Obi, thus resorting to their penchant to manufacture what did not and would never exist.

Recalling how most of those were involved in campaigns at different times were either questioned or detained by anti-corruption agencies, Obienyem said because of Obi’s known principles in the management of public funds, he was neither invited nor questioned at any time.

He said those who had followed Obi since his foray into public life, would have noticed the discomfort among some people that he has always proved to be a different politician.

“Being human,” Obienyem said, “they pray and fast that Obi should sin a little even out of respect for the frailty of human nature.

“Now that it is clear to them that Obi is beyond reproach, they should look elsewhere, towards another strategy and not on the direction of financial impropriety.”

Meanwhile, Obienyem said that contrary to what the fake news purveyors wrote on the Edo State governorship campaign, Obi had actually been to Edo State three times on campaign, “including yesterday where he parried fraternally with the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secundus, whom the fake news bearers claimed to have declared him persona non grata.”