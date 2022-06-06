Aide reacts as news spread of Osinbajo’s involvement in road crash + Video, photos

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has reacted to a trending information backed with video of the involvement of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), in an accident.

Akande, who works in the Office of the Vice President, spoke on the development on Monday following reports and videos of the incident.

The accident was said to have occurred in Abuja as Osinbajo made his way to Ondo State to commiserate with the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and people of the state on the terrorists attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

However, it was not the Vice President or anyone in his convoy that was involved in the accident.

Rather, Osinbajo ordered his convoy to stop to assist an accident victim.

From the video seen by The Eagle Online, the SUV involved in the accident somersaulted and hung on a tree.

It was then brought down and required tact in getting the sole occupant of the vehicle out.

This led to the security men in the convoy of the Vice President having to lift the Jeep up in order to get an occupant out.

While Osinbajo wore a blue colour of his trademark native wear, the accident victim had a shade of white native dress on.

Akande said of the development: “On his way to the Abuja airport this morning, the Vice President came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, and ensured victim was taken to the hospital in the VP’s convoy ambulance.

“The VP then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo.

“VP’s security and medical teams assisted in removing the victim from the crushed vehicle resulting from a somersault.

“And transported patient to Airforce base hospital.

“It was a solo accident.

“The car had summersaulted on the opposite lane and was impaled on a tree.

“VP now in Ondo to deliver personally the President’s condolences and message regarding yesterday’s attack in Owo.”