AIB submits interim report on Air Force jet crash to CAS

The Chief Executive Officer of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, has submitted an interim report on the air crash involving the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) King Air -350 aircraft at the vicinity of Kaduna Civil Airport on 31 May 2021 to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Amao.

Air Marshal Amao had ordered a a joint investigative body consisting of experienced NAF safety officers and the AIB be constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the air crash.

According to a statement jointly endorsed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, ArmyDirector of Public Relations and Information, and Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, the report was submitted on Wednesday at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja.

The report is organized into three sections: the information obtained in the course of the investigation; analysis of data collected in view of the Board’s Terms of Reference; and the conclusion, which covers the initial findings and immediate recommendations.

While receiving the report, the CAS reiterated the main essence of activating the ‘joint investigative’ clause contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the NAF and the AIB on 1 July, 2020.

According to him, the successful collaboration is a clear indication of the potency of collaboration in aircraft accident investigation, which must be encouraged.

Air Marshal Amao also noted that such collaborative efforts make accident investigations more transparent and open while also stating that the outcome of the investigation is not necessarily aimed at punitive measures but essentially at generally improving safety in the aviation industry.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of AIB, Akin Olateru, stated that the joint investigation with the NAF was its first direct involvement in military air crash investigation in Nigeria and second investigation outside its mandate having also assisted Sao Tome and Principe in the past.

He also stated that copies of the report, with the endorsement of the CAS, would be submitted to the Minister of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that the recommendations addressed to aviation agencies are implemented.

He stated that although the accident involved a military aircraft and crew, it happened at a civil airport, adding that the involvement of AIB in the investigation by the Nigerian Air Force would help in closing the gaps on the civil aviation side.