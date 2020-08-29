The Accident Investigation Bureau in Nigeria says it has commenced investigation into an accident involving a Helicopter Bell 206B3 operated by Quorum Aviation coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos, which occurred on Friday morning.

Tunji Oketumbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB Nigeria, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Oketunbi said: “We have began investigation into the accident involving a Helicopter Bell 206B3 with the Nationality registration Marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

“The accident which occurred on the August 28 at the Opebi Area of Ikeja, Lagos, with three passengers onboard, recorded two fatalities.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip.

“We will also need other relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.”

Oketumbi urged the public to contact the bureau on its official communication channels: Mobile App: AIB-NWebsite: www.aib.gov.ng; Twitter: @aibnigeria; and Instagram: @AIB_Nigeria.

He said others were on Facebook: AIB Nigeria; Email: [email protected]; SMS/WhatsApp: +2348077090900 and 08077090928.

Oketumbi said the bureau would appreciate the general public and media to respect the privacy of the people involved and not to assume the cause of the accident until a formal report was released.