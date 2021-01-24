Multiple reports claimed West Brom are close to signing free-agent winger Ahmed Musa, with a medical booked.

The 28-year-old has not been attached to a club since leaving Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in October last year.

He was linked with a move to the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Daily Mail said the club has taken it one step further.

They are reporting that the Baggies have requested a visa for the Nigerian and booked him in for a medical on Wednesday.

It has been suggested that Sam Allardyce is looking for a deal until the end of the season.

Capped 95 times by Nigeria, Musa’s career has stalled since he left CSKA Moscow in 2016.

Having scored 55 goals in 167 appearances for the Russians.

He joined Leicester City in the summer of that year.

Things did not work out at the King Power Stadium, as the African made just seven league starts from 21 outings.

He joined after the Foxes had claimed the Premier League title and hoped to be part of something special.

But he was loaned back to CSKA for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

He was then sold to Al Nassr in January 2019 and played 62 times in all competitions before being released.

The wide man was unhappy with his Leicester exit and made his feeling known at the time.

He said back in summer 2018: “I wanted to stay in England because that has been my dream for years but what will you do when you’re told a bid has been accepted for you?

“I had to move to where I know I will be celebrated.”

Albion are deep in the mire, with just two wins all season seeing them 19th in the Premier League table.

Allardyce has a history of signing players who fly under the radar but can do the job he wants.

Musa might be another who fits the bill and could provide ammunition for the forwards.

Although more of a creative force than goalscorer, he has still bagged 90 in his career.

He found the net five times for Leicester and will threaten opposition teams from out wide with his pace.