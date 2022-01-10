Ahmed Musa: This could be my last AFCON

Nigeria national team captain Ahmed Musa stated that this edition of AFCON could be his last, which makes it a special occasion.

The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off yesterday, with 24 teams competing for the most prestigious title in the continent.

Musa, who’s wearing the Nigerian national team’s armband, talked about the competition and how special it is to him since it could be his last.

“I think this could be my last Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” Musa said.

“I explained the importance of this edition of AFCON to my teammates, and I told them winning the title is the only thing they can gift me, and they told me they are going for it.

“My first tournament with Nigeria was the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where we successfully won the title, and my second appearance was in Egypt where we came third.

“Whenever I am called up for international duty, I will always be there.”

Going into the tournament, the 29-year-old forward is the most capped player in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with 102 international appearances.

The Super Eagles will have a difficult start to their AFCON journey as they come face to face with Egypt in the opening game of Group D.

However, the next two games should be easier for the Nigerian national team, as Sudan and Guinea Bissau are considered to be less of a threat.