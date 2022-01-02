Ahmed Musa rewards Kano Pillars players, officials with N3m

Players of Kano Pillars and officials were N3 million richer, courtesy of Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, after defeating Enyimba of Aba 2-0 in continuation of the 2021/2022 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Pillars took the lead in the 45th minute through captain Rabi’u Ali via a penalty after Enyimba goalkeeper crushed Kokoette Udoh inside the box.

Ten minutes after the half-time, Kokoette Udoh completed the job with a long shot from the half of the field when he saw the goalkeeper of Enyimba was out of his post.

This is the first win of the former champions in the four matches they played so far in the season.

In his post match conference reaction, Pillars Coach, Salisu Yusuf, said with this result, the Sai Masu Gida will continue forward to next level by winning their subsequent matches.

Yusuf expressed appreciation the way his players handled the match, which he said was an indication that they have started to understand the philosophy being taught them.

Meanwhile, winger Kokoette Udoh was voted Man of the Match by Sports Journalists that covered the match.

Udoh expressed delight for the role he played in the match and described it as a collective efforts of both players and technical crew of the team.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmad Musa, who watched the game in his way to the Super Eagles camp, donated N2 million to players and N1 million to the technical crew for the victory and urged them to sustain the tempo and ensure that they win the league.