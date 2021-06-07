Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has said defeat in Tuesday’s game is not an option.

“We are not happy to have created so many chances and fail to score. We will approach the game differently on Tuesday.

Cameroon is a big rival and we are not happy to have lost the game on Friday.”

In the same vein, team’s first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye told thenff.com: “We have taken some positives from the first match against Cameroon. We had a good game and it was unfortunate that they scored with just that one shot on target. However, we have shown that we are ready for the AFCON with the strength of character we showed after conceding the goal. We are ready to go for it on Tuesday.”

New-boy Abraham Marcus said it was a dream come true for him to join up with the Nigeria camp. “When the coach introduced me into the game, all I had in mind was to help the team get the equalizer. I look forward to another opportunity on Tuesday.”