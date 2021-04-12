Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is reportedly set to rejoin Nigerian Professional Football League side Kano Pillars.

in October 2020, the forward has not joined another club despite being linked with a return to the Premier League.

According to the latest report by ACL Sports, a Kano Pillars official who craved for anonymity revealed that Musa would be rejoining the club soon.

Musa scored 18 League goals for the Sai Masugida in the 2009/10 season.