Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, has charged the U23 National Team, Olympic Eagles, to go all out and make the nation proud.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa gave the charge ahead of the team’s preparations for the final round of this year’s U23 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, Nigeria Football Federation’s Director of Communications, qouted Ahmed to have given the charge when he showed up at the team’s training session at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja.

The statement said the Eagles’ skipper added that with hard work and dedication, the team can beat Sudan in Omdurman to stand a bright chance to qualify for the forthcoming U23 AFCON in Egypt.

He said: “I am here to encourage and pledge my support to you due to the importance of the game ahead of you.

“I have played for the U23 before making my debut for the Super Eagles in 2010, and with dedication, hard work and grace of God, today I’m the Super Eagles captain.

“Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented footballers. I am the captain of the Super Eagles not because I am better than most of the players, but due to dedication and hard work.

“I urge you to go all out and beat Sudan because the game serves as Olympic qualifiers.”

The Imama Amapakabo–led team is expected to depart the shores of the country early next week, with the first leg billed for Thursday, September 5, at the Al Merriekh Stadium in Omdurman.

The return leg will hold in Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, September 10.

Winners over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt from November 8-22.