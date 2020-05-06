Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, has added a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon to his car collection.

The Al-Nasr of Saudi Arabia forward flaunted the newly acquired Sports Utility Vehicle on his official Twitter handle: @Ahmedmusa718, on Wednesday.

The pacy player, who posed by the SUV, thanked his maker for the opportunity.

On the picture, the erstwhile Leicester City star wrote: “Alhamdulillah.”

According to check, the car is valued at N100 million for the 2019 and the 2020 edition, while the 2015 to 2018 edition of vehicle cost the sum of N70 million.

Musa’s brand of G-Wagon has a state-of-the-art cockpit, with standard and available technologies from dual 12.3-inch displays, intuitive steering-wheel touch controls, and voice control for the navigation, audio and numerous comfort features.

The 27-year old player became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Musa is also the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions, after scoring twice against Iceland in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

At club level, he was a member of the Al-Nassr squad that won the Saudi Premier League and Saudi Super Cup, both in 2019.