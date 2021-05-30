Following report making the rounds that the Indigenous People of Biafra killed a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, Emma Powerful, Secretary of the organization, on Sunday evening faulted the report, noting that the assassination of politicians is not part of their agenda.

IPOB was accused of murdering Gulak in Owerri, Imo State following the sit-at-home order given by the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Gulak was killed by armed bandits on his way to Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri to board a flight to Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Imo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, yet to be identified “armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.”

However, reacting to the allegation, IPOB averred: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the untenable allegation by the security agencies that IPOB was responsible for the assassination of former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri Imo State.

“We therefore state without equivocations that IPOB knows nothing about the said assassination. In the first place, what threat did the late Gulak constitute to our cause to warrant his elimination? We had nothing in common with him and could not have in any way killed him.

“Pointing accusing fingers at IPOB for this barbaric act is only meant to divert attention away from the real masterminds. This is the same way terrorists in security uniform commit various atrocities in South East and turn around to blame IPOB for their crimes just to tarnish our global reputation.

“This is purely a smokescreen to justify their long awaited plan to declare another special military operation in the Eastern region to kill more innocent Biafrans.

“Instead of the security agencies to properly investigate the incident and possible factors they were switch to accuse IPOB of a crime we know nothing about. Did IPOB have the itinerary of the late Gulak to have waylaid him at the airport?

“Before linking IPOB with the crime the jaundiced zoo security agencies should have first investigated Gulak’s host, Hope Uzodima, as well as his political opponents to establish their possible involvement.

“This is akin to the allegation by the Lagos Commissioner of Police who raised false alarm recently that IPOB and ESN were planning to attack Lagos State. This was to conceal the plans by the terrorists patronising Nigeria Government to use their imported terrorists to bomb soft targets in the City of Lagos and blame it on IPOB.

“But thank God some discerning minds understood their antics and did not fall for their cheap propaganda.

“We are not surprised that they quickly pointed accusing fingers at us just as they have always looked for every opportunity to incriminate us to frustrate our struggle for Biafra restoration. But this too will not fly because the world is aware that IPOB is a peaceful movement. IPOB is not a terrorist organization and does not spill blood.

“Had the late Chief of Army Staff Attahiru’s plane crashed in the East, definitely, the so-called Intelligence Agency would say it was IPOB that shot down the plane and everyone in Fulani controlled Sharia core North would believe it. For us, linking IPOB with the assassination of Gulak is simply to pitch the East against the core Islamic North as a cover and justification for another round of pogrom against Easterners living in the North.

“We are only after the restoration of Biafra. Assassination of politicians is not part of our agenda otherwise we would have killed the Efulefu politicians in the Eastern region sabotaging our struggle.

“We are in mournful mood ahead of the May 31st Biafra Remembrance Day in honour of our fallen heroes. The terrorists in security uniform looking for any slightest opportunity to blackmail us should not cash in on the sit-at-home order given by our Leader for our fallen heroes. The order is for Monday and not Sunday. People were freely moving about on the streets of Biafra without any molestations by IPOB and there was no way we could have singled out Gulak for attack because we are a non-violent movement.

“Once again we urge the illiterate and clearly unintelligent agencies masquerades as intelligence agencies we have in Nigeria to please leave IPOB out of their messy incompetence. We challenge Aso Rock to Institute an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the incident and expose those behind this gruesome murder of an innocent man. Our hearts go out to the family of Gulak. May his soul rest in peace.”