Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has consoled the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Alhaji Ahmed in a Twitter message on Tuesday offered his sympathies to the governor and people of Kaduna State following the loss of the 18th Emir of Zazzau, who passed last Sunday.

Ahmed said the late Emir is remembered for supporting Nigeria’s unity and diversity, while promoting the welfare of his people alongside Zazzau Emirate’s peace and development.

According to him, Zazzau Emirate experienced sustained peace and development during the late Emir’s 45-year-reign.

He, therefore, prayed that Allah grants the late monarch aljanah Firdaus.

Ahmed tweeted: “The death of Alhaji(Dr) Shehu Idris(CFR), the 18th Emir of Zazzau, following a 45-year reign, is a loss not only to the government and people of Kaduna State but also to the nation. I offer my sympathies and condolences to my brother, His Excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the people of Kaduna State and Nigerians on this sad loss. The late Emir promoted the diversity and unity of Nigeria while continually advocating for Zazzau Emirate’s peace and development. May Allah grant him aljanah Firdaus.”