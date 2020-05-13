Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for naming former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, as his Chief of Staff.

Ahmed described the appointment as “timely and merited” in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “I thank President Muhammed Buhari, for appointing the credentialed Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari (CFR), a Kwaran, as Chief of Staff.

“This appointment is timely and merited. As a former minister, diplomat, and academic, Professor Gambari’s wealth of experience and diplomatic clout will not only embellish the Presidency, it will also bolster it in the current global coalition against the dreaded coronavirus.

“I believe Prof Gambari’s exemplary stint as Minister for Foreign Affairs Affairs during President Buhari’s tenure as Head of State provided the President with a first-hand insight into Gambari’s quality as a smart technocrat with the clout, maturity, and insight necessary for success as Chief of Staff.

“Based on these qualities, I was delighted to appoint Prof. Gambari as pioneer Chancellor of Kwara State University while I was Governor of the State.

“Given these antecedents, I know that Prof Gambari will prove a stellar and loyal anchor for the President in this new assignment.”