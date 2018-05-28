Ahmed celebrates Nigerian children, charges parents on proper upbringing

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has urged parents to spend more time with their children and wards in order to ensure a better society and an assured future for the children.

In a message to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day, Ahmed said the celebration reminds not only leaders at all levels of the need to prioritise the welfare of every Nigerian child, but parents to spend more valuable time with children.

According to Governor Ahmed: “No nation can grow beyond the quality of its children who are potential leaders and experts in various fields of human endeavours.”

Ahmed assured Kwarans that his administration would continue to formulate and implement policies that would be favourable to children in the state.

The Governor urged parents and guardians to bequeath quality education, moral and spiritual upbringing to their children and wards to make them useful citizens, saying that education remains free and compulsory for children in the state.

He said: “My administration is resolute at improving the welfare of every child. Our Health Insurance Scheme is one of the ways we hope to guarantee quality lives for them.”

The Governor, expressed dismay over the growing cases of abuses meted out to children by some unscrupulous parents, guardians and caregivers, insisting that the government would not hesitate to prosecute erring individuals to serve as deterrent to others.