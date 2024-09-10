Ahmed Abdu Usman appointed as new controller for Katsina NCoS

The leadership of the Nigerian Correctional Service has appointed Ahmed Abdu Usman as the new controller for its Katsina State Command.

According to reports, the outgoing Controller of Corrections, CC Muhammad Haruna, has been transferred to take over the Jigawa State Command.

CC Haruna, while speaking during the handover ceremony at the NCoS State Headquarters in Katsina on Tuesday, appreciated the staff of the command for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure.

He also urged them to extend the same to his successor.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Command, ASC Najib Kunduru, said, “The recently released posting by the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa FICMC MFR, mni, has brought in Controller Ahmed Abdu Usman as the 23rd Controller of Corrections in the ‘State of Hospitality’.

Also Read:

“The handover took place at the State Headquarters Office in Katsina.

“The incoming Controller of Corrections, Ahmed Abdu Usman, is a seasoned and experienced officer who has served in various formations within the service.

“Before his deployment to Katsina Command, CC Ahmed served as the Controller of Corrections in Adamawa State.

“The new Controller promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor and sought the cooperation and support of the entire staff in fulfilling his mandate to the service.”

Post Views: 1