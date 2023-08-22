Ahead of PEPC judgment, Atiku meets with Support Group + Photos

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has met with the leadership and members of the Atiku Support Organisation.

The meeting is coming ahead of the ruling by the Presidential Election Petitions Court in the case filed by Abubakar.

The suit is against the pronouncement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The former Vice President, who confirmed the meeting with the ASO on his Twitter handle on Monday, is challenging Tinubu’s declaration as winner of the election alongside the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Abubakar, who came second in the election, tweeted: “Today, I met with support group leaders and coordinators of Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), @AAsupportOrg, led by its National Coordinator, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulraheem.

“We discussed the state of affairs of our nation.

“We also committed to answering the patriotic call to finish what we’ve started to the benefit of our nation and its people.”