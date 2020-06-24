Sergio Aguero has had successful surgery in Barcelona after going off with a knee injury against Burnley on Monday.

The Argentine went down inside the box after a challenge from Ben Mee, which saw him twist awkwardly on his way to the floor, eventually winning a penalty for his side.

He managed to walk off the pitch for treatment, but was unable to continue.

Twitter account InjuryMechanisms, a profile which details how an injury occurs and the damage caused, outlined the issue.

“Now confirmed Man City’s Sergio Aguero will have arthroscopic left knee surgery for lateral (external) meniscal tear,” the account tweeted.

Aguero Tweeted on Wednesday that the surgery had went well.

“Everything went well, and I’ll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support,” he posted.

City have won both of their matches since the Premier League restarted, 3-0 versus Arsenal and 5-0 versus Burnley, scoring eight goals with no reply.