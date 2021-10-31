Aguero diagnosed with heart problem 

Sergio Aguero will remain in hospital for comprehensive examinations on his heart after he struggled with breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s latest fixture, according to reports in Spain.

The Argentine forward was taken off in the first half of Saturday’s clash with Alaves after a coming together with centre-back Victor Laguardia.

Aguero was able to get back to his feet following the awkward clash in the penalty area, but it was clear to see he was in discomfort and he was withdrawn on 42 minutes.

The 33-year-old’s heart rate was said to be much higher than it should have been and he was taken to hospital while his teammates battled to a 1-1 draw in their first game since Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

Aguero will remain under the supervision of medical professionals for at least two more days to undergo cardiology tests, according to Marca.

The report added that Barcelona will take no risks with the Manchester City legend given the uncommon nature of the issue.

Aguero will only return to the training ground when it is safe to do so and the Catalan giants will publish a statement with the results of his heart tests when they are released.

Sergi Barjuan is serving as Barcelona’s interim manager until Koeman’s successor is appointed and he recalled the moment of Aguero’s substitution in his post-match interview.

“I asked him and he told me he was dizzy,” said Barjuan of Aguero. “I was told he went to the hospital. I don’t know anything else.”

Aguero was making just his fifth appearance for Barcelona having missed the start of the season with a calf injury.

The former Atletico Madrid striker arrived at Camp Nou on a free transfer this summer after his contract with City expired.

Aguero has scored one goal for the club, who have slumped to ninth in the table after a dismal start to the season.

The draw with Alaves means Barca have only won four of their 11 La Liga fixtures and Barjuan admits his side “must recover mentally” ahead of a Champions League trip to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

“We controlled the game,” said the interim boss. “We were intense in the second half. We had our chances, but it couldn’t be.

“We must recover mentally and physically, make the players see that we are on the right path.”