Aguero considering retirement after heart problem

Barcelona star Sergio Aguero is reportedly considering retirement after being forced off the pitch with a heart problem against Alaves. The Argentine has suffered with a series of injury problems in recent seasons, and the latest setback is due to see him sidelined for at least the next three months.

Aguero completed a move to Barcelona during the summer, calling time on a fruitful 10-year spell with Manchester City.

His final two campaigns were marred by injury, notching 36 league appearances combined before heading off to Catalonia.

More injuries came his way soon after, however, and the striker had only played four La Liga games before suffering from breathing difficulties against Alaves at the end of October.

The 33-year-old was promptly taken to hospital for tests, and it emerged that his condition would see him sidelined for at least the next three months.

The outlook could soon be even worse, however, as Catalan Radio’s ‘El Mati’ show claim that his condition could force retirement from football.

The report also states that the heart problems suffered by Aguero are more complicated than expected.

According to the show: ‘The medical resonances and stress tests that he has undergone in recent days are detailing that the heart problem is more serious than it was initially valued.’

This could effectively see him unable to play at a level ‘required by Barcelona’.