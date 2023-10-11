Agro-Innovation: Amo Farm ready to boost agriculture, empower rural households

Governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde has described Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery’s, innovative approach to agricultural advancement as a huge boost to the State’s agricultural development.

Makinde said this Wednesday in a statement after his visit to the company’s processing plant in Akinyele and Awe farms Awe, both in the South West State.

He said the approach adopted by the company aligned with his administration’s move to making food available to Nigerians and advancing agricultural growth in the State.

Governor Makinde stated that the company’s empowerment and job creation initiatives for rural women through poultry farming was unparalleled as it has helped improve their living standards.

“I am ready to partner with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery to enhance your drive to make animal protein available, not only in Oyo State but across the country.

“I promise to improve the necessary infrastructure to create improved access for the distribution of agricultural products across borders,” he said.

Dr Debo Akande, the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, International Cooperation and Development, described the company’s investment in agriculture as massive.

Akande, however, called for effective partnership to enhance its contribution to the state’s economy.

Dr Ayoola Oduntan, the Group Managing Director, Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Ltd., said the Governor’s visit provided the opportunity to explore avenues of collaboration between the company and the state.

Oduntan said Amo Farm produced a million-day-old chicks a week.

He disclosed that the company plans to raise the production by over 30 percent on a year-on-year basis.

He said the idea behind the company’s huge investment was to develop a world-class business with skills that would meet the growing requirement for animal protein which was very nutritious and essential for the body.

According to him, this has prompted the company’s empowerment of over N1.3 million rural households with the innovative bird, Noiler, with an emphasis on women.

Also Read:

Noiler is a genetically improved dual-purpose chicken breed that is similar in looks and taste to the native chicken, but is resistant to diseases and produces four times more eggs and three times more meat.

“Like its eggs, which are very nutritious for all age demographics, the Noiler’s meat contains all essential amino acids and is low in saturated fats and cholesterol.

“With this, we have laid a solid foundation that could be multiplied to spread across the whole of the country, and even the rest of Africa.

“The company aims to put 20 Noiler birds in 2.5 million households by 2025 through strategic partnerships,” he said. NAN