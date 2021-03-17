President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 38th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Health, Petroleum, Works and Housing are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and 11 Ministers are physically attending the meeting.

The Ministers include those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Agriculture Sabo Nanono; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; and Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, as well as that of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, are also physically attending the meeting.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja online.