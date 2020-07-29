The founder and former presidential candidate of the defunct National Action Council, Dr. Olapade Agoro, has declared that Nigerians are hungry and angry with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in the country.

This, according to him, is because of the present economic situation and the increasing spate of insecurity, less than effective handling of the anti-corruption fight and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elder statesman, church leader, who also holds the traditional title of Owatapa of Itapa-Ijesa, expressed these views while featuring on Space FM Ibadan’s programme: Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio, anchored by Olayinka Agboola on Tuesday.

According to Agoro, those clamouring for the restructuring of the country are getting it wrong, adding that true restructuring can only be done when Nigerians’ hunger and anger disappear and not the other way round.

The elder statesman was of the opinion that everything must be addressed in their proper perspectives and context, saying true leaders and representatives of the people must be conversant with their people’s problems and needs.

He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission saga involving the erstwhile Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who is now under investigation, has exposed President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress to ridicule, adding that if he were to have a face-to-face meeting with the President, he would tell him that his government has not done well at all.

He wondered why Buhari was adamant in retaining Magu despite numerous unfavourable reports about him by relevant agencies, adding: “With the spate of revelations also coming from the National Assembly that some lawmakers took contracts from the Niger Delta Development Corporation as indicated by the supervising Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, it is only God can save Nigeria.”

Regarding security, Agoro, in an unsparing manner averred that the heads of security agencies and forces appear not to have any feasible solution to the problem of insurgency, kidnappings, killings and other sundry violent acts.

He lamented the cheekiness of the rampaging bandits in taking their evil act right to the home front of President Buhari in Katsina State, saying: “It seems they no longer want Buhari to return home.”

Agoro went further to observe that if the number one citizen of the nation can be subjected to this sort of treatment, ordinary Nigerians would be needing more than the grace of God to survive in the country.

He said the issue of insecurity must be attended to as a matter of urgency.

However, he offered that although many prominent people in the country have called on Buhari to change his security chiefs, this may not necessarily be the solution because, according to him, “they will be replaced by their brothers, meaning that the status quo will still be maintained.”

On the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Federal Government has not been properly handling the situation.

“It is nonsense handling,” he submitted.

When asked to comment on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s perceived presidential ambition, he said: “I will implore all to support him.

“He has really worked to earn it.

“He really tried for this democracy.

“Almost all the major political parties in the country were floated by Tinubu.

“Unfortunately, he is presently trusting and working with foxes.

“I know he is intelligent.

“I know he will find a way of surviving and keeping these foxes in check.”

Agoro also expressed support for the South West governors’ quest to ensure that a new security architecture is set up with the help of the Amotekun Corps in the region.

Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, a production from the stables of Prokonnect Limited, the publishers of PMParrot.com and Parrot Xtra Magazine, hit the airwaves on January 7, 2020 and has since featured the likes of Prof. Banji Akintoye, Architect Muyiwa Ige, Dimeji Lawal, Dele Odule, Yinka Odumakin, AIG Bashir Makama and several others.