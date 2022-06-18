AGN suspends Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong accused of raping a 16-year-old

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has suspended actor, Moses Armstrong after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Akwa Ibom.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Moses was arrested by men of the state police command after a complaint was filed against him.

Confirming his arrest, the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas, said the matter was being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Moses has been suspended forthwith and is prohibited from acting until the investigation into the allegation is concluded.

The statement reads:

“Actors Guild of Nigeria has been in the forefront of advocacy against violation of women, such as rape, molestation and all forms of abuse therefore, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing the good image and reputation of our noble Guild if urgent action is not taken in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Guild.

“In a suspension letter signed by the Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the actor’s suspension was based on facts emanating from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Guild on the allegation.

“The National President also noted that it is a sad development but nobody is above the law, especially on rape and abuse of women.

“Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course.

While on suspension the actor is not expected to participate in any film production or Guild activities.

“He also stated that the National/State Chapter Task Forces have been mandated to monitor all film locations and production sets in the country as violation of the suspension rules may lead to further stiff disciplinary measures as stipulated by the AGN constitution.”