Aggrieved PDP governors, Bode George meet in Lagos

The five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party who are demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, are currently holding a closed-door meeting in Lagos.

The governors present at the meeting include Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Other PDP chieftains present at the meeting include former deputy national chairman, Olabode George; former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, among others.

Speaking before the meeting proceeded behind closed doors, Makinde stated that the G5 governors who were the face of their struggle were being backed by the leaders and elders of the party present at the meeting.

Details later…






