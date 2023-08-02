AGF speaks on allegation of putting ghost workers on payroll

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, on Tuesday in Abuja denied allegations that her office was enrolling ghost workers.

She also said her office was addressing problems associated with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The IPPIS is the IT platform used in paying salaries of federal civil servants.

Madein made the declarations while fielding questions before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged employment racketeering and mismanagement of the IPPIS by agencies of the Federal Government.

She said her office was working hard to fish out ghost workers who existed in the system before the introduction of the IPPIS in October 2006.

She said: “Having realised that this is a system that needs to be reviewed, I organised a stakeholders meeting with all service providers around the IPPIS on my assumption of duty.”

She said the service providers made presentations and it was discovered that only 640 out of the more than 900 agencies of the Federal Government were enrolled in the IPPIS.

She added: “As of today, we have 640 Ministries, Departments and Agencies enrolled in the IPPIS.

“Some agencies, like security agencies, are not in the scheme.”

Madein also told the committee that some revenue-generating Federal Government-owned enterprises and some self-funding ones were not enrolled on the IPPIS.

She listed some parastatal agencies that have different arrangements for the payment of salaries and those receiving first line transfers such as the National Assembly as not enrolled in the IPPIS.

She said: “If we input Federal Government agencies currently outside the IPPIS in the scheme, there should be more than 900 agencies enrolled in it.

“It is only an Act of the National Assembly that can make it compulsory for all government agencies to be enrolled in the IPPIS.”

In her submissions, Director of the IPPIS, Emma Deko, accused some universities of sending more names than required to be enrolled in the scheme.

Deko said: “We are all aware of the issue of ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities).

“We were told to enrol ASUU members and the enrolment did not pass through the normal process because it was an ad-hoc thing.

“It was an emergency.

“They refused to come on board.

“But when government persuaded them to come, we were asked to enrol them without going through the process.

“In a bid to increase their nominal roll, some of them enrolled more than what was previously on their payrolls.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, summoned the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Police among other agencies of government to appear before it on August 4 over allegations of job racketeering.