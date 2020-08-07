The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security for the 17 anti-Governor Godwin Obaseki members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The 17 lawmakers had on Thursday elected their own Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

They had also paid visits to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, and the State Director of the Department of State Services, Sheikh Waziri, who had also promised them security.

Kokumo and Waziri said they will withdraw the security details attached to the remaining six lawmakers, who are pro-Obaseki and anti-Adams Oshiomhole.

In taking his position, Malami acted on an August 5 petition to his office by Idahosa-West Chambers.

He said the security measure was necessary to prevent a breakdown of law and order.