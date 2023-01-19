Agents in court for alleged N8.1m fraud

Two clearing agents, Nnamani Festus and Justice Oyinyechi, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alleged N8.1 million fraud.

Festus, 47 and Oyinyechi, 46, are facing three counts of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Antonia Osayande, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Aug. 4, 2022 at No 60 Bode Thomas St., Surulere, Lagos.

Osayande said the defendants collected the N8.1 million from the complainant, Felix Oni, that they would help him clear a 40ft container of goods at Apapa Port, but failed to do so.

She said the defendants converted the money to their personal use.

Osayande said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Adewale Ojo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for trial.