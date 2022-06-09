Agent jailed two years for Canadian visa scam

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced a 33-year-old man, Olanrewaju Sangodoyin, to two years imprisonment for defrauding his client of N750,000.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, sentenced Sangodoyin without an option of fine.

Amole-Ajimoti held: “The convict is found guilty as charged.

“He is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment on count one of fraud without an option of fine at the Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

“He is also sentenced to one year imprisonment on count two of stealing money from the complainant.

“The sentence is to run concurrently.”

The police charged Sangodoyin, who lives in Bota Estate, Ayegoro, Ibadan, with fraud and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Philip Amusan, told the court that the convict on December 17, 2018 with intent to defraud obtained N750,000 from Mutiu Yekinni at Imalefalafia, Idi-Ope area, Ibadan.

Amusan said the convict fraudulently obtained the money to procure a Canadian visa for Yekinni, knowing same to be false.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.