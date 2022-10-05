Agent jailed nine months for swindling customer

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old house agent Ushie Godwill, to nine months imprisonment for swindling his customer of N210,000

Godwill, who lives in house 12 Abekota Street War college Quarter Gwarinpa village Abuja, pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Area Court judge, Malam Sulyman Ola, gave Godwill an option of N40,000 fine.

Ola ordered the convict to pay N210,000 in damages to the complainant within four week or serve six months imprisonment in lieu of the compensation.

Godwill had earlier begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that on September16, the complainant, Mariam Jimoh of house 47 road 44, Gwarinpa Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station.

Ogada said that some time ago the complainant paid Godwill N210,000 to for one year rent of one bedroom apartment situated in his compound at war college quarters .

He told the court that the convict collected the money from the complainant and dishonestly absconded to unknown destination and refused to rent the apartment or refund the money.

The prosecutor added that the convict subjected the complainant to wrongful lost of N20,000 which she paid as agent fee.

Ogada during police investigation and interrogation, the convict made a confessional statement.

He told court that all efforts made to recover the money failed and the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.