A visa agent, Olushola Odusote, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ejigbo, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a client of N2.2 million.

The police charged Odusote, 47, whose address was not provided, with fraud, theft and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp U.N. Simon, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Simon said that the defendant obtained the N2.2 million from the complainant, Patricia Okere, with a promise to procure a Sychelles visa but he failed to do so.

He alleged that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Simon said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that was likely to cause breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 (d), 287(7) and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Magistrate A. S. Okubule admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Okubule adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.