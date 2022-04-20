Agent docked for allegedly defrauding 15 accommodation seekers

A 40-year-old estate agent, Tunji Adebayo, was on Wednesday docked in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna for allegedly defrauding 15 accommodation seekers of N3.6 million.

The police charged Adebayo, who lives in Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna, with two counts of fraud and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between December. 2021 and February in Kaduna.

He alleged that the defendant obtained N3.6 million from 15 people seeking accommodation.

Leo said that the defendant was apprehended following a tip-off by the bank, when the he went to withdraw the money from his account.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 241 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defence counsel, A. O. Femi, prayed the court to admit his client on bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 24 for hearing.