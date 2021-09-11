Agency arrests 17 in Rivers for indiscriminate refuse dumping

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency arrested 17 persons in Port Harcourt on Friday for indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Its Sole Administrator, Felix Obuah, revealed this in a statement issued on Saturday from his Media Office.

Obuah said the arrests became expedient as some residents wilfully ignored repeated warnings against indiscriminate waste disposal.

He saidL “A task force has been inaugurated to enforce, arrest and prosecute any person(s) caught breaching the order.

“During the enforcement, 17 defaulters were caught dumping wastes indiscriminately on the median of the road. The defaulters were subsequently arrested.”

He stressed that the agency had shifted position from sensitisation and appeals to outright arrest and prosecution to ensure people desisted from the unhygienic act.