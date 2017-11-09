Agege Stadium: Ambode orders speedy completion of remodeling ahead of CAF visit

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday directed the speedy completion of the remodeling of the Agege Township Stadium, ahead of CAF inspection in December for the 2017/2018 Champions League.

Bolaji Yusuf, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sports Infrastructure, made the call when he led some officials of the state government and MFM FC officials on an inspection tour of the stadium.

The inspection was in an effort to get the facility ready for MFM FC of Lagos for its CAF Champions League engagements next year.

Yusuf said: “It is a directive by the governor that the stadium must be ready before CAF inspection date.

“Ambode has said that all hands must be on deck to support MFM FC.

“We need to upgrade the stadium because we will be hosting CAF competitions.

“The stadium is about 60 per cent ready, and all the necessary adjustment would have been made before the CAF inspection by December; it is an achievable target to get the facility ready.

“What the Lagos State Sports Commission will do is to ensure that all the necessary structures are put in place for MFM FC to have a pass mark for the stadium.”

Yusuf said that the upgrade of the stadium was in line with the government’s policy of providing standard sports facilities to drive the state economy.

He said: “The remodeling is part of the state government’s policy of providing excellent facilities across the state.

“Government has committed huge sums of money, which we cannot have the full estimate now, for the upgrade because there are many facilities that will be added to it.

“Some of it will be remodeling of the VIP stands, construction of new players’ dressing room, referees’ room, conveniences and sick bay; many more facilities will be added to the stadium.

“By the time work is done, we will see a stadium that will pass the CAF inspection.”

The Director of MFM FC, Emmanuel Adeyemi, thanked the government for immense support.

Adeyemi said: “We will like to thank Lagos State Government for tremendous support.

“It has given us all the necessary things we needed; ours is to go there and justify the investment on us.

“We will ensure a good outing in our continental campaign to make Lagos the dream of others in continental football.”