Agege LGA unveils 2022 International Trade Fair

Agege Local Government area of Lagos State has unveiled the 2022 International Trade Fair with 100 young entrepreneurs being given free stands to showcase their goods and services to customers.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of the LG area in his remarks at the unveiling ceremony, at Agege Stadium urged the residents to patronise the traders, particularly the youths at the trade fair.

According to him, constant patronage at the fair will encourage the young traders to increase sales and continuously develop their businesses.

“This is an annual trade fair, meant to empower the young traders and also help others to showcase their products to customers within and outside the community.

“Many people have benefitted from this programme in the past and we are still embarking on it to empower entrepreneurs among the grassroot youths.

“This is another way we use in encouraging them in their different entrepreneurial skills. With the fair, we help them showcase their products to the public,” he said.

Egunjobi, represented by his wife, Ramat Egunjobi, urged the traders to make their goods affordable to customers so as to encourage more patronage.

Gbenga Abiola, the Vice Chairman of the council, said that the annual trade fair activities had brought a lot of positive impacts to trading activities in the Agege community.

Abiola, also the Chairman Organising Committee of the 2022 international trade fair, urged the residents to troup to the venue and patronise the traders and artisans in the community.

“This is way of putting commercial activities and businesses in Agege in the right direction to ensure development in the community.

“This trade fair has brought more developments to the commercial activities in Agege, where both indigenes and non indigenes benefit from annual trade fair.” he said.

In her remarks, Taibat Lawal, the Iyaloja General of Agege, gave kudos to the local government for the opportunity given to traders to showcase their goods and services for sales at no cost.

“We thank the local government council for this annual trade fair and great opportunity given to traders here in Agege to transact businesses freely,” she said.

Omolara Anifowose, one of the beneficiaries, also thanked the local government’s chairman for the kind gesture by allowing them to showcase their businesses at the fair.

Anifowose said that the annual trade fair had brought tremendous growth to her fabrics business.

Another beneficiary, Omowunmi Ogundipe, hailed the council administration for the annual trade fair.

“This is one of the periods we are always looking for to make huge sales in our goods and services.

“This is because the fair always attracts customers from the various communities and the state in general.

“We want the government to intensify the publicity to attract more people to the fair,” she added.