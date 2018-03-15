Agege community adopts Ambode, Obasa, Ogundimu for another term

The community at a rally in Agege agreed that Ambode should be re-elected to continue in office as Governor of Lagos State; Obasa should be supported to return as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly; and Ogundimu should be re-elected as member representing Agege Constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly.

The Agege community on Thursday rose in unison to endorse Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu for another term in office.

The Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress for Lagos West Senatorial District, Chief Funsho Ologunde; APC chieftain and member of the Governor’s Advisory Committee, Prof. Tunde Samuel; Iyaloja General for Lagos State, Chief Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who spoke at the event, confirmed that in view of the huge achievements of the Ambode administration, particularly in Agege, it becomes imperative for the people to endorse not only Ambode but also Obasa and Ogundimu, both of who have been playing supportive roles to Ambode as Speaker and legislator respectively.

Ologunde said: “Ambode has turned Lagos to a construction site and Agege community has been one of the major beneficiaries of the current administration in the state.

“Both Obasa and Ogundimu have been playing the needed supportive roles for the Governor.

“Therefore, for this good work to continue, I urge you all to support our Governor, Speaker and Ogundimu for another term in office.”

This was re-echoed by Tinubu-Ojo, who was represented by Alhaja Toyin Kudus.

The communique confirming the endorsement for the trio, signed by prominent people in Agege, was later read by former Chairman of the local government, who was also a former member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Rotimi Adeshina.