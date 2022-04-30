Agege APC leaders buy nomination form for Lagos Speaker

Political leaders in Agege Local Government on Saturday purchased nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

The leaders, under the aegis of the Agege Leadership Council, unveiled the forms at the residence of the Agege APC Apex Leader, Chief Safari Adaranijo.

They said they contributed to raise the funds for the purchase of the forms.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obasa is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performing the Umrah (lesser hajj).

According to Adaranijo, the effort is meant to urge Obasa to “speak again” as Speaker of the House and to express their love, support and appreciation to him for playing positive roles in the development and progress of Agege.

He noted that Obasa’s performance had made the constituency to witness unprecedented development.

“We, the leaders of APC in Agege and the entire members of the party in Agege, decided to get these forms for our Rt. Hon. Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, because he’s a performer and we are lucky to have him.

“Talking about the bridge, roads in Agege, Obasa is excellent, that’s partly why we, the leaders of APC, decided to get these forms for him.

“As speaker, he became chairman of the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria; when we look at legislative duties in Nigeria today, Lagos is number one

“That’s the reason why we want him to come and speak again the way he has been speaking good for Lagos State,” Adaranijo said.

NAN reports that the APC leaders in the constituency were endorsing Obasa to return to the House of Assembly in 2023 for a sixth term.

The leaders applauded Obasa’s contribution towards the development of Lagos State, and reaffirmed their belief that he had the experience and the capacity to continue as the Speaker.

Some of the leaders present at the event include the first Executive Chairman of Agege LGA, Chief Gani Dada; former Assembly members – Elder Rotimi Adesina and Mr Adebayo Ashimiu; as well as APC chairmen in Agege LGA and Orile-Agege LCDA, Alhaji Tunde Azeez and Olaniyi Ojo respectively.

The council Chairmen of Agege and Orile-Agege, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi and Mr. Johnson Babatunde respectively; a former Sole Administrator/Vice-Chairman of Agege, Gbenga Abiola; former party Chairman, Alhaji Ayoni Shittu and other party leaders were also present.