Agboye emerges winner of Eko Flavours Season 2, gets N5m

Chef Agabus Agboye has won a N5 million star prize after emerging first in the Lagos State Government culinary food cooking competition, tagged: “Eko Flavours Season 2.”

The competition was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems in conjunction with the Culinara Group.

Martha Oluwadamilola Rotimi emerged the first runner-up with a N3 million prize, while Peace Alexander was second runner-up, winning N1 million.

This was during the final of the competition held at the Fresh Food Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin area of Lagos State at the weekend.

Enwere Glory and Daniel Akagha, who were a part of the top five, and other finalists who participated in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final of the cooking competition were also rewarded for their efforts with consolation prizes.

The highpoint of the Eko Flavours Season 2 was a sideline cooking competition between the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, and a popular food critic, Opeyemi Famakinwa, which was won by the Commissioner to the amazement of spectators.

Speaking after his victory, an emotional Chef Agboye expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for the platform to showcase his talents with a promise to improve on his culinary skills.

He said: “I am overwhelmed with joy.

“This is a dream come true after years of hard work and dedication.

“I want to thank the Lagos State Government and the organisers of Eko Flavours for believing in young chefs like me.

“This win means I must keep improving and give my best to represent Lagos proudly.”

Rotimi also expressed excitement and appreciation for the experience, describing the competition as “a journey of discovery and growth”.

She said: “This competition has opened my eyes to what is possible in Lagos’s food industry.

“We have incredible talent here, and I am proud to be part of this culinary evolution.”

Speaking during the competition attended by government officials, sponsors from private organisations, and large crowds from different sectors, Olusanya noted that every participant is a winner due to the rigorous and keenly contested competition.

Olusanya, who was optimistic that the competition would create job opportunities and a sustainable future in the food sector, urged participants to see the competition as a stepping stone to greater heights in the culinary sector.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, said Eko Flavours was designed to identify and promote culinary talents who could represent the state’s diversity through food while creating opportunities for self-employment and innovation.

Aregbe assured that outstanding contestants would be showcased in the upcoming Greater Lagos Fiesta in December.

He said Eko Flavours had become a key part of the state’s creative economy and youth empowerment strategy.

He said: “Beyond the competition, our goal is to empower more people, build capacity and ensure synergy among these young chefs.

“We are already planning to feature not only the top five but also other outstanding contestants at the upcoming Greater Lagos Fiesta in December.”

Similarly, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr. Olurotimi Fashola, highlighted the improved digitalised judging process and transparency of this year’s edition.

Fashola said: “What we are witnessing is the birth of a generation of chefs who can redefine Nigerian cuisine.

“Our dream is to create unique recipes and dishes that originate from Lagos – something we can patent and proudly call our own.”

Speaking about the competition, the Co-CEOs of Culinara Group, Olufunke Adu and Jennifer Odufuwa, commended all the participants for putting in their efforts in the competition, saying they are all winners.

Adu said: “Every contestant today represents a story of resilience, creativity and hope.

“Beyond the trophies, everyone who stood in that kitchen today has gained something valuable: confidence, exposure, and belief in their own abilities.

“Lagos is proud of all the participants.

“We at Culinara are committed to nurturing these emerging chefs so they can tell more ‘Lagos stories’ through their food.”

Also Read

Odufuwa said the second edition was “bigger, better and more exciting”, describing it as a platform that not only celebrates Lagos flavours but also connects chefs to business opportunities.

She said: “We are thrilled to see how Eko Flavours has evolved from an idea into a vibrant culinary movement.

“This second edition is not just about competition; it is about collaboration, visibility and giving Lagos chefs a stage to shine locally and internationally.”

The Eko Flavours Season 2 competition, themed: “A Lagos Food Story,” is part of the Lagos State Government’s efforts to promote culinary tourism, celebrate local ingredients, and empower youths in the hospitality and food value chain.

The event featured live tastings, digital scoring, and mentorship sessions, reinforcing Lagos’ position as the emerging hub of Nigeria’s creative food culture.