The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, won his polling unit in Ese Odo Local Government of the state.

He polled 395 votes while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress polled 13 votes, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, polled five votes.

PDP – 5

APC – 13

ZLP – 395

AAC – 1